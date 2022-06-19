‘Value of Iran-Turkey trade rose by 38% in 1st four months of 2022’

According to the figures recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, the first four months of this year saw a 60-percent growth in Iran’s exports to neighboring Turkey, reaching $1.2 billion in value.

Iran’s imports from its northwestern neighbor also marked an 18-percent rise to hit $944 million from January to April this year, in comparison with the same time span in 2021, the data showed.

Iran was said to be Turkey’s 19th destination and origin of exports and imports in the first four months of 2021.