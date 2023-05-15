Iran congratulates Turkey over presidential, parliamentary votes

Nasser Kanaani congratulated Turkish people and organizers of the elections as well as the political parties of the country on the votes.

According to the State-run Anadolu Agency, voter turnout in the elections stood at 85.14 percent.

Latest figures also show no candidate has won 50 percent of the votes necessary to secure victory in the presidential first round.

It seems the race will go to a run-off in two weeks time between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his major rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, backed by several opposition parties.