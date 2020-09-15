Iran, Turkey Convene Transportation Commission

Ministry officials have held the ninth meeting of Iran-Turkey Joint Transportation Commission via videoconference in an effort to promote cooperation in the international transport industry.

The online meeting of Iran-Turkey Joint Transportation Commission was co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahram Adamnejad and Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Selim Dursun.

Iranian and Turkish ministerial officials in charge of air, rail, road and sea transport also took part in the videoconference.

In the online conference, which followed the negotiations that Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Turkey’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure held earlier this year, the two sides discussed the ways to enhance cooperation between the two neighbors in the transport sector.

The videoconference was held in a friendly atmosphere with mutual understanding and involved negotiations on air, rail, road and sea transport, as well as combined transport.

Participants in the webinar also agreed to convene the tenth meeting of Iran-Turkey Joint Transportation Commission in 2021. Iranian and Turkish diplomatic channels are going to decide how and when the next meeting will be held.