Iran FM: Israel’s warmongering turned region into powder keg

At a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Istanbul on Saturday, Araqchi emphasized that the current critical situation in the region is entirely the result of the Zionist regime’s actions. He stressed that Iran is prepared for any possible scenario.

Araqchi blamed the Israeli regime as the main source of global insecurity, pointing out that international mechanisms have been ineffective in stopping its actions.

He also highlighted how US support has emboldened Israeli leaders to commit further crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Referring to the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza over the past year, Araqchi mentioned the killing of nearly 43,000 Palestinians. Despite the complete destruction of Gaza and the genocide against Palestinians, he said, Hamas remains steadfast and will continue its resistance, asserting that Hamas cannot be eliminated.

He underscored the urgency of stopping the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, calling on all Muslim nations to use their full capacities to that end.

Araqchi also spoke about his meetings with the Turkish president and foreign minister, noting that both countries could play a key role in restoring peace and stability in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister added that discussions with Turkish officials covered topics such as the joint fight against terrorism, securing border areas, environmental challenges, strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in turn, emphasized the need for peace and stability in the region, urging Israel to end its threats against neighboring countries.

He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, stating, “We do not seek war; we call for restraint.”

Fidan also warned that the Israeli prime minister is attempting to provoke a conflict with Iran by threatening to target Iran’s nuclear sites.