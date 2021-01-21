Iran, Turkey Clinch Railway Cooperation Deals

Iran and Turkey have signed three joint documents on expansion of their railway cooperation.

Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Saeed Rasouli announced Tehran and Ankara have inked three agreements to maximize the capacity of carrying passengers and cargo between the two countries.

The official underscored the need to boost railway cooperation between Iran and Turkey.

“In accordance with mutual agreements and cooperation, we have broken the record of carrying cargo amid the coronavirus pandemic,” he noted.

“During the nine months to December 2020, we transported more than 500,000 tonnes of cargo, and the figure is set to reach 600,000 by March 2021,” he said.

He said Iran has reached an agreement with the Turkish side to boost the East-West Corridor, from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan to Turkey via Iran.