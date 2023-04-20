Thursday, April 20, 2023
Iran tourism: The Rural Heritage of Gilan Museum

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rural Heritage of Gilan Museum

The Rural Heritage of Gilan Museum is Iran’s first eco-museum and is built over some 263 hectares of land.

It comprises compounds with archaic architecture from across Iran’s Gilan Province, on the Caspian littoral, in the country’s north.

Here is a selection of images featuring the museum and its lures:

