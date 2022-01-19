Iran Tourism Minister visits historical sites in Yazd

Iran’s minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts paid a visit to Rig Mosque and the historical texture in Ashkezar, as well as the qanat in Zarach District, and a number of tourism projects in central Yazd Province.

It is noteworthy that Zarghami is the administration’s representative in the president’s 12th provincial trip and has been tasked with visiting the cities of Ashkezar and Yazd to handle their affairs.