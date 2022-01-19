Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Iran Tourism Minister visits historical sites in Yazd

By IFP Editorial Staff

Seyyed Ezzatollah Zarghami, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism has visited the Qanat of Zarch in the Iranian province of Yazd.

It is noteworthy that Zarghami is the administration’s representative in the president’s 12th provincial trip and has been tasked with visiting the cities of Ashkezar and Yazd to handle their affairs.

 

 

