Iran’s top general calls for regional cooperation in Persian Gulf

General Mohammad Bagheri, Chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said in Muscat.

According to Bagheri, Iran’s sound policy is to create regional homegrown security for the region.

He also said joint efforts by Iran and Oman can improve security and prove that there is no need for the presence of extra-regional powers in the Persian Gulf.

Bagheri also noted that a multi-polar order is on the horizon and that the global power is shifting away from the West to the East.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taymur Al Said for his part welcomed Bagheri and his entourage to the sultanate.