Monday, April 11, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iran top diplomat meets with MPs, answers foreign policy questions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Amir Abdolahian Iran FM
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has explained different aspects of the country's balanced foreign policy, dynamic diplomacy and smart government interactions to lawmakers.

The foreign minister attended a session of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Monday to answer questions raised by a number of parliamentarians.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian explained the views of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the policies of Iran towards its neighbors, economic diplomacy, border crossings, energy and water diplomacy and the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent months.

In addition to asking questions, the MPs shared their foreign policy expectations and suggestions with the top diplomat, and highlighted certain issues in neighborly relations and in the field of international diplomacy.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks