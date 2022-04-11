Iran top diplomat meets with MPs, answers foreign policy questions

The foreign minister attended a session of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Monday to answer questions raised by a number of parliamentarians.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian explained the views of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the policies of Iran towards its neighbors, economic diplomacy, border crossings, energy and water diplomacy and the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent months.

In addition to asking questions, the MPs shared their foreign policy expectations and suggestions with the top diplomat, and highlighted certain issues in neighborly relations and in the field of international diplomacy.