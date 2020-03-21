Iran to Weather Coronavirus Crisis: IRGC Commander

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said the Islamic Republic will weather the crisis on the back of guidelines by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, people’s perseverance, and efforts by the Armed Forces and medical staff.

He made the comments at an online meeting via videoconferencing on day one of the Persian New Year (March 20, 2020).

Another top official attending the online gathering further said IRGC forces have discovered several warehouses where hygienic items such as gloves, face masks and disinfectants had been hoarded.

He said the supplies were handed over to relevant authorities to be distributed among medical centres and hospitals.