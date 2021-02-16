Iran to Stop Implementation of Additional Protocol Next Week: Spokesman

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says if the other signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), fail to fulfil their obligations, Tehran will stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol next week.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said the move will be in line with legislation passed by the Iranian parliament regarding the lifting of sanctions.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, he said if the other parties to the JCPOA fail to comply with their commitments, “the government will, based on the parliament’s legislation, be obliged to stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.”

“That means [IAEA] inspections beyond the Safeguards Agreement will stop, i.e., the inspections which Iran had allowed on a voluntary basis within the framework of the Additional Protocol, and does not mean all inspections will stop,” Khatibzadeh explained.

“Iran is a member of the Safeguards Agreement, and, in keeping with its obligations under the agreement, will keep part of the inspections in place because they are not related to the Additional Protocol,” the spokesman said.

“The implementation of the Additional Protocol will definitely stop,” he stressed.

“Iran will move forward with its cooperation with the IAEA, and Iran has, in a letter, informed the IAEA of all relevant issues, and all the measures adopted by Iran are simply reversible on the condition that the other parties make good on their commitments,” he said.

The spokesman also touched upon the IAEA’s negligence with regards to the principle of confidentiality and the letter that Iran has sent to the agency in that regards.

“Unfortunately, information has been leaked before on several occasions. The IAEA is definitely and directly responsible for preserving the confidentiality of all documents of all countries, including those of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.