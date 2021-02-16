Iran Informs IAEA of Decision to Halt Voluntary Implementation of Nuclear Protocols

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its decision to stop actions it has been implementing voluntarily, so far, as of February 23, 2021.

Iran’s Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran has submitted to the IAEA’s director general a letter announcing the country will stop implementing voluntary actions on February 23, 2021.

“The move is in line with the enforcement of legislation passed by the Iranian parliament to lift sanctions and safeguard the interests of the Iranian nation, and is also in keeping with the rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran stipulated in paragraphs 26 and 36 of the Iran nuclear deal,” said Gharibabadi.

He said Iran is stopping the implementation of certain voluntary actions because the other signatories to the nuclear agreement have failed to live up to their commitments with regards to the lifting of illegal sanctions on Iran.

“In this letter, we asked the IAEA to immediately take the necessary measures to meet Iran’s demand that it stop the implementation of different voluntary actions, including the implementation of the Additional Protocol,” the ambassador noted.