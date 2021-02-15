Iran Says Informed IAEA of Its Confidentiality Concerns

Iran’s ambassador to international organizations says the country has, in an official letter, informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its considerations and concerns on the principle of “confidentiality.”

“Protecting confidential information on discussions related to the IAEA’s bylaws had long been at issue as a major point,” Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday.

“Still, despite the existing normal regulations, the leakage of, or unauthorized access to the agency’s confidential information over the past two decades has been a major challenge in relations between the IAEA and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

“Over the past two decades, Iran has repeatedly reminded [the agency] of its concerns on failure to properly live up to obligations pertaining to confidentiality, but those concerns have not been properly addressed, yet,” he said.

“Generally speaking, it is countries that leak information to media,” said Iran’s ambassador.

“Nevertheless, the agency is responsible for protecting confidential information and should either introduce plans and the necessary procedures to allay concerns or reconsider the current situation,” he said.