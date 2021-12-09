Iran to release list of sanctioned US individuals, entities

Iran says it will soon release a list of American individuals and institutions that the country will put on its sanctions list over serious breach of human rights.

Secretary of Iran’s Human Rights Commission Kazem Ghariabadi made the comment following Washington’s sanctioning of some Iranian real persons and legal entities.

The US banned them citing alleged rights violations.

“Washington’s move is part of its failed maximum-pressure policy against the Iranian nation and amounts to using sanctions as a tool to achieve its political objectives,” said the official.

He said the US has jeopardized the lives of Iranian citizens by blocking their access to medicines and medical equipment; so, it cannot claim to be an advocate of freedom and human rights in Iran.

He underlined the US should be held accountable in the court of public opinion for violence against peaceful protesters and police killings of innocent people.

“By the admission of UN experts and special rapporteurs on human rights, US police brutality against people of color in this country, especially against the black community, represents systematic and institutionalized racism,” he noted.

“Jeorge Floyd was one of countless number of people killed by [US] police in public in the worst manner possible without justice being served,” he explained.