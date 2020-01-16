Iran to Open Pavilion at Omani Energy Exhibition

The Iranian knowledge-based companies are planned to have a pavilion, under the auspices of Iran’s Innovation and Prosperity Fund, in the 17th edition of the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show, which will be held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat on March 9-11.

More than 500 exhibitors from 30 countries are expected to take part in the event, which will involve at least 10 pavilions from various countries.

The Iranian knowledge-based companies willing to participate in the Islamic Republic’s pavilion at the OPES can submit their application through the website (https://ghazal.inif.ir) until January 20. The applicants can also get more information about the pavilion on (cbd.nsfund.ir/exhibition) or contact the telephone number 02166421605, direct dial-in 105, for advice and registration.

Taking part in the pavilion could provide an ideal opportunity for the Iranian knowledge-based companies engaged in the oil, gas, and energy industries and allow them to have a share in the large energy market of Oman and the Persian Gulf region. Moreover, the participants will have the chance to interact with major multinational corporations in the event.

Iran’s Innovation and Prosperity Fund lends its support to the knowledge-based companies at the international exhibitions in order to help them enhance their marketing activities and have access to the world markets.