Iran asserts oil trade operates within legal frameworks, denies claims of shipment seizures

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Ministry of Petroleum has rejected claims by Iraq’s oil minister regarding the alleged seizure of Iranian oil tankers by the US, calling the reports "unfounded and politically motivated."

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Petroleum for International Affairs and Trade, Seyed Ali Mohammad Mousavi, stated on Monday that Iran’s oil exports strictly comply with international trade standards.

The remarks came in response to reports citing Iraq’s oil minister, who – based on US officials’ allegations – claimed that several Iranian vessels were detained for “forging Iraqi documents.”

“These claims are entirely false and reflect Washington’s unlawful pressure campaign against Iran,” Mousavi said, suggesting that the Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani’s comments were misrepresented or taken out of context.

Mousavi emphasized that Iran’s oil trade operates within legal frameworks and dismissed the allegations as “malicious propaganda” aimed at undermining Iran’s economy.

“Such efforts will not deter Iran from fulfilling its legal and commercial obligations,” he added.

The US has yet to provide evidence supporting the seizure claims.

