Iran to unveil oil investment opportunities as crude output rises

Speaking after a cabinet meeting Wednesday, Paknejad revealed an upcoming investment conference within the next month to present economic indicators and partnership prospects to potential investors.

“The Leader’s emphasis on production-focused investment is pivotal for economic growth,” Paknejad stated, highlighting Iran’s untapped potential for public capital utilization.

The minister noted the favorable return-on-investment prospects in oil projects, with the conference enabling investors to make informed decisions based on economic metrics.

Production gains follow recent operational completions at the Azadegan oilfield in southern Iran, contributing to the 50,000 bpd increase.

Paknejad confirmed Iran entered the Persian New Year (1404) with rising output that will continue.