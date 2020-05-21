Iran to Give Firm Response to Disruption of Shipment to Venezuela

Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the Americans and others know Iran will certainly not hesitate to respond in this regard.

“Disrupting the navigation of tankers is against international rules and security, and international organisations are sensitive to the rules and safety of waterways,” he said in a weekly cabinet session.

Hatami said this is a kind of piracy and Iran’s policy is very clear. Tehran has announced very clearly that it will not tolerate any provocation.

Five Iranian tankers likely carrying gasoline are now sailing toward Venezuela, amid the tensions between the two sanctioned nations and the United States.

Washington has called for the cessation of shipments between the two sanctioned countries.

Tehran and Caracas have had strong ties for years, in part due to their hostile approach towards the United States. Both countries help each other maintain trade in the face of US sanctions.