Iran to Give Crushing Response to Any Israeli Aggression

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi dismissed the recent claims and military threats that the Zionist regime’s officials have made against Iran.

“We consider the threats from the al-Quds occupying regime a sign of weakness and the regime’s inability, that are meant to cover up the crises and domestic problems of its leaders,” the Iranian diplomat added.

He also noted that the Zionist regime’s “foundation and nature” over 70 years of occupation have been based upon “threats and aggression.”

“By relying on its power that is founded upon its people’s culture of altruism and resistance, the Islamic Republic of Iran would not hesitate or show tolerance for a moment to safeguard the Iranian boundaries and national security, and will give a crushing and regrettable response to any act of aggression or stupid action,” the spokesperson underlined.