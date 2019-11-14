Iran to Continue Developing Its Defence Power: IRGC Chief

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami said Iran will not stop when it comes to improving its defence capabilities.

He ruled out the possibility of any talks on the country’s missile power due to sanctions.

“Such a thing (negotiations) will never happen. We will neither stop nor retreat when it comes to increasing our defence capabilities because this is one of our red lines; so, our defence capabilities cannot be discussed, adjusted, stopped or harnessed,” said the top commander.

He then touched upon the military’s new defence achievements.

“What I can say about the IRGC’s new military accomplishments is that we have made considerable progress in defence capabilities and military industries, and that is why our forces are being equipped with more and more state-of-the-art equipment, but I cannot announce what they are in public,” he said.

General Salami then underlined that Iran is capable of defeating any enemy.

“I reassure the Iranian nation that he Armed Forces, including the IRGC, have enough potential to confront any enemy, no matter how big it is; so, our nation should rest assured and live with peace of mind because we are able to crush any enemy,” said the top commander.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said commanders of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad Movement are entitled to defend themselves.

“The defenceless Palestinian nations have always had the legitimate right to defend themselves against the crimes committed by the Zionist regime [of Israel],” he said.

General Salami said by committing brutalities against Palestinians, the Israel regime is only pushing itself to the brink of annihilation.

“The tolerance of the Muslim world is gradually wearing thin, and the Israeli regime will the set the stage for its own downfall by continuing its hostilities,” he said.