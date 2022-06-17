Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCultureMediaPoliticsSecurity

Iran arrests administrators of Telegram channels for revealing classified info

By IFP Editorial Staff
Telegram

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says they have arrested the administrators of three Telegram text messaging channels for revealing highly classified information.

The administrators of Nimeh Mahramaneh, Saraer and Sayeh Nevi telegram channels were detained by the intelligence agency of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The IRGC’s intelligence said the detainees were trying to win the confidence of their audience and sow division among officials by revealing the information.

The three have been accused of abusing the existing lack of rules and regulations for the social media in Iran.

The IRGC’s intelligence also urged the Iranian media to avoid any speculation regarding the case, saying further details about it will be later announced.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks