Iran arrests administrators of Telegram channels for revealing classified info

The administrators of Nimeh Mahramaneh, Saraer and Sayeh Nevi telegram channels were detained by the intelligence agency of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The IRGC’s intelligence said the detainees were trying to win the confidence of their audience and sow division among officials by revealing the information.

The three have been accused of abusing the existing lack of rules and regulations for the social media in Iran.

The IRGC’s intelligence also urged the Iranian media to avoid any speculation regarding the case, saying further details about it will be later announced.