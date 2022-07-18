Monday, July 18, 2022
Iran’s team crowned at Intl. Biology Olympiad

By IFP Media Wire
Iran’s team grabbed four gold medals in the 33rd International Biology Olympiad in Armenia, taking the first place in the competition.

Mahdi Afshari, Amirreza Zeynali, Mohammad-Amin Kiani, and Mohammad-Mahdi Rahimpour, who formed Iran’s four-manned team, won gold medals in the global scientific tournament, getting the best result of Iran’s IBO profile in 23 years.

This year’s edition of IBO was held in Armenia, with 65 countries being represented in the competition.

Iran’s team shared the first place with Russia’s.

In the meantime, Iranian students won two silver and three bronze medals in the 2022 International Physics Olympiad in Switzerland.

Danial Hosseintabar and Mohammad-Sadra Hosseini gained silver medals and Taha Ali-Mohammadi, Radmehr Fathi, and Behzad Jahani gained bronze medals.

