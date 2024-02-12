Iran team wins 2024 CAFA women’s futsal championship

The title was achieved after the Iranian women’s national futsal team, coached by Forouzan Soleymani, defeated Tajikistan 9-0 in their last match at the Dushanbe Indoor Hall in the Tajik capital.

In previous matches, Iran beat Uzbekistan 5-1, Kyrgyzstan 11-0 and Turkmenistan 9-0.

The CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship is the annual international futsal championship organized by the Central Asian Football Association for the women’s national futsal teams in Central Asia.

Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan were the five out of six CAFA member national teams that entered the tournament in the Tajik capital, with Turkmenistan participating in the competition for the first time.

The Iranian women’s team also claimed the title of championship in 2022 and 2023.