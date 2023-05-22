Monday, May 22, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveAsiaForeign Policy

Iran-Taliban talks end; Taliban calls for good ties with Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Afghanistan Flags

The Taliban defense ministry says Iran and Afghanistan concluded the talks between their military delegations with an emphasis on the international and border obligations of both sides in line with the interests of the two countries.

According to the ministry, they also called for coordination to address future challenges.

The talks were headed by the deputy chief of armed forces of Iran and Afghanistan.

In the statement, the ministry noted that Afghanistan seeks good relations with Iran and is committed to further cooperation across different sectors.

The Iranian military delegation arrived in Afghanistan on Saturday for two-day talks.

It came days after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the issue of Iran’s water share from Helmand River was a “serious” issue and warned the Taliban of consequences if the rulers of Afghanistan refuse to release Iran’s share of the water.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks