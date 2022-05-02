Monday, May 2, 2022
Iran, Tajikistan call for enhanced regional security

By IFP Media Wire
Ebrahim Raisi and Emomali Rahmon
The presidents of Iran and Tajikistan, Ebrahim Raisi and Emomali Rahmon, have stressed the need for coordination between the two countries to ensure security in the region.

In a phone call with Rahmon on Sunday night, Raisi congratulated Eid al-Fitr to him and people of Tajikistan.

Emphasizing the need to develop security coordination between the two countries, he added that Iran is concerned about the security situation in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

Expressing satisfaction with the expanding economic relations between the two countries, President Raisi invited the President of Tajikistan to visit Iran and described the visit as effective in improving the level of bilateral and regional interactions between Tehran and Dushanbe.

The President of Tajikistan, for his part, thanked Raisi for his invitation to visit Tehran.

He also congratulated Eid to Iranian President and the people of Iran.

