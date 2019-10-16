Iran, Sweden Discuss Regional Developments

Sweden’s State Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Annika Söder has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.
During the Wednesday meeting, important developments in the region were discussed by the two sides.
The Swedish official is in the Iranian capital to participate in the fifth round of Iran-Sweden political consultations.
Back in August, Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom in a meeting in Stockholm discussed ways to further broaden bilateral relations despite the US sanctions.