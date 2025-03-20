Thursday, March 20, 2025
Iran’s first vice president felicitates Persian New Year, calls for unity and progress

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Reza Aref

In a message marking the beginning of the Persian New Year 1404, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref extended his congratulations on Nowruz on Thursday, emphasizing the significance of the holiday coinciding with the nights of Laylat al-Qadr – when the Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet – and the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam.

He described the convergence as a “profound reminder of the balance between joy and spirituality, love for life, and devotion to God.”

Aref expressed hope that the New Year would provide an opportunity for unity, empathy, and collective efforts to advance the country’s development and address its challenges.

As the Iranians put behind a year of plunging national currency value and shrinking economy, the vice president acknowledged the pain, suffering, and shortcomings faced by the nation, stating that he personally felt the people’s struggles and apologized for existing difficulties.

He called for a renewed sense of solidarity and optimism, urging citizens to work together to overcome obstacles and achieve greater progress.

Aref wished all Iranians a prosperous year and emphasized the importance of unity and shared purpose in building a brighter future for the nation.

