Iran says a suspect in terrorist attack in Hormozgan province captured

Mojtaba Ghahramani, the Chief Justice of Hormozgan, said on Sunday that following the suicide terrorist attack last night in Bandar Lengeh, one person has been detained, and interrogations by judicial and intelligence forces are ongoing.

He added that in recent weeks and days, with precise intelligence and judicial oversight, similar incidents have been prevented in Hormozgan Province.

In the suicide terrorist attack on Saturday evening, January 8, in Bandar Lengeh, Captain Mojtaba Shahidi Takhti, the head of police intelligence in Bandar Lengeh, was martyred, and the suicide attacker was also killed.

According to the Hormozgan Social Police Department, the attack took place when a suicide bomber detonated explosives remotely as two police officers, including Captain Mojtaba Shahidi, were exiting their vehicle.