Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts southern Iran

The quake occurred between the port of Charak and the island of Kish at a depth of 22 kilometers (13.6 miles), on Saturday morning, Iranian state media reported.

Over the past 10 days, the same region has been hit by around 100 quakes and aftershocks, according to officials.

Several residents of the neighboring United Arab Emirates also reported feeling tremors as the quake happened in Iran.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world as it is crisscrossed by several major faults that cover at least 90% of the country.

The country has suffered several devastating earthquakes over the past years.