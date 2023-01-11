Iran Supreme Court says execution of protester Mohammad Boroughani halted pending review

According to Tasnim News Agency, the court’s Director for Public Relations Amir Hashemi says the sentence has been halted pending reconsideration by the court based on an appeal under article 474 of the criminal procedure law, requested by the convict’s lawyer.

Boroughani was earlier sentenced for drawing a knife and joining a mob to attack the building of the governorship of Pakdasht – a suburb of the capital Tehran – and setting fire to the building.

He was also convicted over an attack on an on-duty officer and wounding him.