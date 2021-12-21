Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...
LegalJudiciaryBusinessEconomyFinanceIFP ExclusiveIranian Media HighlightsIran

Iran Supreme Court acquits former central bank governor

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran's Supreme Court has acquitted former Central Bank governor Valliollah Seif and his deputies who were convicted in October of squandering millions of dollars in public funds.

The defendants were in charge of implementing macro foreign exchange policies, given that, criminalizing their actions and attributing the crime of disrupting the country’s economic system to them would not be legally justified, the high court said on Tuesday.

According to the verdict, the Supreme Court has overturned the previous court ruling that these defendants are guilty, and now case will be referred to another court for reconsideration.

Back in October, Seif and two of his deputies including Ahmad Araghchi received jail terms because they had “provided illegal conditions for the mismanagement of about $160 million and 20 million euros” as the country grappled with the falling value of Iranian currency during the administration of former president Hassan Rouhani.

Previous articleIran drills: Precision-strike drones, ballistic missiles hit targets
Next articleIRGC navy chief: We eliminate enemy before getting close to Iran islands

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks