Iran Supports One-China Policy amid Controversy over Hong Kong Security Law

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denounced any outside interference in the internal affairs of China, reiterating Tehran’s support for the One-China policy as Beijing is going to pass a controversial national security law for Hong Kong.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi emphasized that “non-interference in the affairs of the other countries, protection of the territorial integrity of the world countries and respect for their national sovereignty” are among the clear and immutable principles in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Based upon such principles, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the importance of respecting the ‘One-China’ policy, condemns any foreign interference in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China and any harm to that country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stresses the need for enforcing law and keeping order for the stability, welfare and security of people of Hong Kong,” he added.

His comments came after the National People’s Congress of China, which opened its annual session on Friday, announced a plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. The proposed law would allow the Chinese authorities to set up agencies and carry out their duties in the territory.

China’s Foreign Ministry says the countries voicing opposition to, or concern over, the planned national security law for Hong Kong should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.