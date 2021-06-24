Iran Successfully Performs First Remote Robotic Surgery on Dog

The first remote robotic surgery in Iran has successfully been performed on a dog.

The operation was carried out using a surgeon robot developed by the Iranian knowledge-based Sina Robotics and Medical Innovators company.

The surgery was done by Dr. Talebpour stationed at Imam Khomeini hospital while the robot and the patient, which was a dog, were both at Sina hospital during the operation.

Sorena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, was also present while the remote surgery was being performed.

