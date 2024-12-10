Iran warns of strong reaction to snapback mechanism threats

In a letter to the UN Security Council and secretary general, Amir Saeed Iravani criticized “unfounded accusations” by Britain, Germany, and France against Iran regarding its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear accord and UN Resolution 2231.

The envoy emphasized that Iran remains committed to good faith diplomacy and addressing common challenges through all diplomatic avenues.

He highlighted that meaningful diplomacy requires genuine engagement and adherence to commitments.

The letter also pointed out that the current JCPOA issues stem from the unilateral US withdrawal in 2018 and the subsequent failure of the European Troika and the EU to fulfill their obligations.

He called for the recognition of Iran’s efforts to uphold the agreement despite ongoing provocations and violations by the US and the Troika.

The letter also criticized the Troika’s misrepresentation of Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA and reiterated Iran’s transparency and compliance despite external pressures including the US sanctions.

Iravani urged the Troika to acknowledge the necessity of real engagement and respect for commitments to achieve meaningful diplomatic progress.