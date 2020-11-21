Iran Starts Enforcing Partial Lockdown to Contain COVID-19

Iranian people from all walks of life have been urged to abide by the new restrictions enforced by the government nationwide as of Saturday to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in a Saturday meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters, President Hassan Rouhani urged citizens to feel responsible and cooperate with relevant bodies to successfully implement the partial lockdown.

“All state and non-governmental institutions should join hands to enforce these restrictions,” he said.

“Undoubtedly, we can implement this plan successfully by fully abiding by health protocols and avoiding family and social gatherings and reducing travel,” he said.

The president noted the new measures are put in place following the third surge in the disease.

“The main objective is to contain the spread of the virus and identify and treat infected people as soon as possible and offer good healthcare to people who must be put in quarantine,” President Rouhani said.

He urged people to take the danger posed by COVID-19 seriously and observe social distancing rules.

The president said monthly cash handouts will be offered to around 30 million people for 4 months whose businesses and income have been affected by the new closures.

“Moreover, ten million households will each receive a10-million-rial loan, which will be repaid by installment in 30 months,” he said.

According to the spokesperson for the National Coronavirus Headquarters, more than 100 cities categorized as high-risk red zones are partially shut down under the new program. In these areas, which include almost all provincial capitals, restrictions are imposed on the businesses and activities of the occupation categories 2, 3, and 4 (non-essential occupations).

The limitations enforced in the orange zones would apply to 150 cities, while at least 155 other towns will come into the category of yellow zones with low risk of coronavirus, the spokesperson added.

According to the new restrictions in the areas categorized as red zone, only a third of the employees will be allowed to leave home for work purposes, and road travels (entering and leaving the zone) would be also limited.