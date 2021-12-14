Iran Speaker calls for removal, neutralization of sanctions

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the Islamic Republic should focus on removing and neutralizing Western sanctions.

In a meeting with heads of Iranian diplomatic missions in neighboring countries, Ghalibaf said one of the issues that is directly related to ambassadors and the field of diplomacy is the issue of neutralization and lifting of sanctions.

“We should focus on these two issues in the field of foreign policy… and the Foreign Ministry should be in the forefront,” the parliament speaker noted.

He referred to the sanctions removal talks between Iran and the P4+1 group saying a good negotiation can lead to a satisfactory agreement.

“It is important that an agreement within the framework of the JCPOA will lead to economic benefits, so we must all join hands and help each other in the field of lifting sanctions, and of course, we must also work to neutralize sanctions,” Ghalibaf added.

He also said in the current situation and despite the sanctions, by relying on domestic capabilities, Iran can devise a five-year plan to achieve a 2 to 3% growth and economic stability.