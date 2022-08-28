Sunday, August 28, 2022
Idle phase of Iran South Pars gas field to produce energy after 20 years

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Gas

Iran’s oil minister says Phase 11 of South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf which has been idle without any production for 20 years will produce 10 million cubic meters of gas in the winter of this year. 

Javad Owji said the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has just launched huge projects to supply gas to rural and urban areas as well as industrial units.

Owji added that the oil ministry plans to complete projects that have remained half-finished for 10 to 15 years.

Owji then referred to some people’s criticism of the oil ministry’s move to reduce the unsubsidized gasoline amount in fuel cards in some provinces, including Sistan and Balouchistan.

He said the measures are meant to manage consumption and to control fuel smuggling.

The oil minister added that nowadays that Covid is subsiding, Iran is witnessing a surge in the number of trips by citizens and this has increased the consumption of gasoline up to 130 million liters per day.

This is while, the minister added, all refineries in Iran produce 102 to 104 million liters per day.

He underlined that the oil ministry will do all it can to prevent disruption in gasoline supply.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

