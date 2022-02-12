Iran shuts kindergartens in very high-risk cities amid Covid surge

The cities, known as “red” ones, will have to shut kindergartens for one week as mandated by the National Coronavirus Task Force.

Accordingly, arrangements will be made for mothers of under-six-year-olds to be able to work online for the seven-day period.

Meanwhile, those infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will enjoy a 5-day sick leave.

The measures come as the spread of Omicron has pushed up the number of Iranian cities declared Covid-19 “red” zones to 247, with no blue (very low risk) cities left in the country.

The latest figures released on Saturday show that there are currently 112 orange (high risk) and 89 yellow (medium risk) cities.

Iran is grappling with its sixth wave of the respiratory disease with health officials urging the people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible in a bid to contain the latest surge of infections and deaths.

On Friday, Iran reported 143 new fatalities from the disease and more than 31,000 new infection cases over the past 24 hours.