Saturday, February 12, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP Exclusive

Iran shuts kindergartens in very high-risk cities amid Covid surge

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Kindergartens have been closed in Iranian cities where coronavirus infections have considerably risen in recent days.

The cities, known as “red” ones, will have to shut kindergartens for one week as mandated by the National Coronavirus Task Force.

Accordingly, arrangements will be made for mothers of under-six-year-olds to be able to work online for the seven-day period.

Meanwhile, those infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will enjoy a 5-day sick leave.

The measures come as the spread of Omicron has pushed up the number of Iranian cities declared Covid-19 “red” zones to 247, with no blue (very low risk) cities left in the country.

 The latest figures released on Saturday show that there are currently 112 orange (high risk) and 89 yellow (medium risk) cities.

Iran is grappling with its sixth wave of the respiratory disease with health officials urging the people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible in a bid to contain the latest surge of infections and deaths.

On Friday, Iran reported 143 new fatalities from the disease and more than 31,000 new infection cases over the past 24 hours.

Previous articleTehran Bazaar fire extinguished

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks