Friday, July 22, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietySport

Iran grabs seventh spot in Volleyball Nations League

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran men's national volleyball team

The Iranian national team moved up to the seventh spot in the world ranking after the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) quarterfinals on Thursday.

According to the latest ranking of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), which listed the top sixteen volleyball teams in the world, Iran was ranked seventh atop the Netherlands.

Iran faced powerhouse Poland on Thursday and suffered a 3-2 loss despite putting on a bold face.

The Iranian team had defeated world champion Poland in its two previous matches in 2020 Olympics and 2022 VNL Pool 6.

The United States, Italy, France and Poland moved on to the semifinals of the VNL games.

Poland will meet the US and France will take on the host Italy in the semifinals.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks