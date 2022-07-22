Iran grabs seventh spot in Volleyball Nations League

According to the latest ranking of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), which listed the top sixteen volleyball teams in the world, Iran was ranked seventh atop the Netherlands.

Iran faced powerhouse Poland on Thursday and suffered a 3-2 loss despite putting on a bold face.

The Iranian team had defeated world champion Poland in its two previous matches in 2020 Olympics and 2022 VNL Pool 6.

The United States, Italy, France and Poland moved on to the semifinals of the VNL games.

Poland will meet the US and France will take on the host Italy in the semifinals.