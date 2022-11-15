Iran warns against security threats posed by Iraqi-based Kurdish groups

Amirabdollahian, in a phone conversation with Fuad Hussein,

described security as the key element in the region and in mutual ties, saying given the excellent relations between the two countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not expect to come under threat from the Kurdistan region and that the central Iraqi government is responsible for these acts.

Amirabdollahian pointed to the security talks between Iran and Iraq, calling for the implementation of the decisions made during the negotiations aimed at tightening common security.

The top Iranian diplomat was referring to the anti-Iran Kurdish groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) once again pounded the positions of the groups on Monday.

Amirabodollahian also stressed on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to expand ties with Iraq.

The Iraqi foreign minister for his par voiced pleasure with the level of mutual ties and said Tehran-Baghdad cooperation guarantees the common security of the two sides.

Fuad Hussein said Baghdad will not allow the breach of its neighbors’ security form the Iraqi soil.

The two top diplomats also reviewed the process and outcomes of the Iraqi-mediated talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.