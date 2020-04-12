Iran Says Won’t Ask for Anyone’s Help in Meeting Its Defence Needs

“We have produced what we needed in the defence sector, and we won’t ask for anyone’s help in the region in order to meet our defence needs,” Sayyari said on Sunday.

He further noted that the Armed Forces and Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always been pioneers in realizing the goals set by the Leader of Islamic Revolution at the beginning of every Iranian calendar year.

“For instance, during the past year which was named as the Year of Boost in Production, we were at the forefront of production and made great progress in productive industries, especially at the Defence Ministry and the Research Organization of Army, among others,” he noted.

“The Armed Forces will once again be the frontrunners of production this year, which has been named as the Year of Jump in Production.”

He vowed that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will unveil new achievements in coming months.