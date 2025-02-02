Iran’s president visits latest defense, space achievements

Accompanied by Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, President’s Chief of Staff Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, and Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, the president engaged with specialists in defense and space industries.

Upon arrival at the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Organization, President Pezeshkian paid homage to the martyrs of the Ministry of Defense before starting his tour.

He got a first-hand view of new advancements, including the Simorgh launch and satellite carrier system.

Recalling the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, he emphasized that Iran’s defensive capabilities are now a “symbol of strength and progress.”

“At the beginning of the imposed war, the Ba’athist regime bombarded the Iranian people from both land and air, but today, our strength in the defense industries has become renowned,” he said.

He underscored the importance of developing defense power through the talents of young, creative individuals and specialized scientists to ensure that no country could threaten Iran’s sovereignty.

The day was marked as National Space Technology Day in Iran’s official calendar in commemoration of the launch of the Omid satellite by Iranian scientists on February 2nd, 2009.