Iran Says US Prevented Its Routine Patrols in Persian Gulf

“As far as we know, American troops had kept our forces from conducting ordinary and legal patrols in the region, which prompted our patrol troops to react and give them the necessary warnings,” said Mousavi in a press conference held via video conference.

“The presence of foreign forces, especially the US, is the reason behind tensions, instability and insecurity in the region,” he said.

“Their presence is illegitimate and illegal, and this is our region, and if our troops are supposed to conduct patrols, they should do so with calm and ease of mind,” the spokesman added.

“Iran has been present in the region for thousands of years, and regional security is provided by Iran and the Persian Gulf littoral states, especially Oman,” Mousavi noted.

He said Iran and Oman, which are located near the Strait of Hormuz, are working together to ensure security in that vital waterway.

He asked foreign forces that are present in the region illegally to leave the region, and at the same time observe marine rules and “not force our troops to give them warning.”

He also said Tehran is not prepared to hold negotiations with Washington again.

“If they hope Iran will agree to sit down for talks with them, then this is a pipe dream,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks he touched upon the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), a European special-purpose vehicle (SPV) established in January 2019.

“INSTEX is a prelude to the implementation of other commitments the Europeans undertook to fulfill following the United States’ illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA; they said they needed a financial mechanism to make good on their obligations,” he said.

“We welcomed the opening of this financial channel, but announced that they were not all of Europe’s commitments and they should deliver on all their 11 obligations, including in the field of energy, transportation, insurance, etc.,” he said.

The spokesman also said that Iran supports the establishment of a broad-based government in Afghanistan and would like to see security, tranquility and stability return to the country.