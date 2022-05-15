Sunday, May 15, 2022
Iran says to pursue efforts to remove sanctions but won’t trust enemies

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Bagheri Kani

Iranian deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator in the Vienna talks has said Iran is as serious about the sanctions removal talks as it is about mistrusting the enemies.

Ali Bagheri made the comment during a visit to the international fair of oil, gas and petrochemical products in Tehran on Sunday.

He said revolutionary rationality necessitates the use of all diplomatic possibilities to realize the national interests while refusing to rely on the adversaries.

Bagheri added that Iran’s strategic policy is to neuter the sanctions while making efforts to get them removed.

He noted that this policy has foiled the enemies’ ploy to stop the Islamic Republic’s “train of all-out development”.

