Iran says to keep IAEA cameras data until JCPOA revived

Reza Ghaebi’s comments came in response to a confidential report that the International Atomic Energy Agency circulated among its members on Thursday.

The report said the IAEA’s monitoring and verification efforts have been severely affected by the suspension of Iran’s nuclear commitments under the nuclear deal, including the suspension of the Additional Protocol by Iran.

Iran has rolled back many of its key nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in response to the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and re-imposition of sanctions.