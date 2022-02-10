Iran says threats to be reciprocated as US sets deadline for nuclear talks

“The dignified people of Iran has proved over the history that it will reciprocate honor and respect and will respond to threats with resistance, perseverance and reciprocal language.” said Amir Abdollahian.

“Today, in Vienna, the American and western sides face a great test before the international community. We are attending the negotiations with seriousness, planning and initiatives. We are determined to get a good agreement,” he said.

“The time when the negotiations end will be determined by the western parties’ will to undertake their commitments to remove sanctions and the return of all sides to their own obligations.”

The eighth round of the Vienna talks on revival of the Iran nuclear deal and removal of all anti-Iran sanctions resumed Tuesday in Vienna.

The next day, the White House renewed its talk about deadlines facing the talks.

“A deal that addresses the core concerns of all sides is in sight but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran’s ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Biden administration has talked about a February deadline for the talks to produce results.

While Iran has expressed optimism about an agreement, it has vehemently rejected any deadlines.

Tehran says it will accept an agreement in Vienna only when the western sides undertake to remove all sanctions in a verifiable manner and when the US offers guarantees that it will not unilaterally withdraw from the nuclear deal again.