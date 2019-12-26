Iran Says Ready to Help Syria with US Troop Pullout

Ali-Akbar Velayati said Tehran will help if Damascus asks for assistance.

“If the Syrian government asks, Iran is ready to help them with regards to the pullout of American troops from the country,” said Velayati, a top advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for international affairs.

“Given our potentialities, we are prepared to lend assistance for the withdrawal of US forces from Syria in response to Syrian officials’ request,” he said.