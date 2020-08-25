Iran Says Ready for Cooperation with IAEA within Int’l Rules

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, have discussed mutual cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in a meeting in Tehran.

In the Tuesday talks, the Iranian Foreign Minister underlined that the cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA has always been based on international commitments and within technical and professional frameworks.

“As the IAEA has repeatedly stressed, Iran and the Agency have the utmost cooperation over Safeguards, and this path can continue within the same framework,” Zarif said.

He also expressed hope that once the existing disputes are resolved based on mutual trust, the two sides’ cooperation would continue within the IAEA Safeguards and based on good faith.

Grossi, for his part, stressed that the IAEA will fulfil its duties based on the principles of impartiality and professionalism and merely within the framework of technical considerations.

He also noted that the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in the past has been in the interests of both sides, and once certain problems are resolved, the two sides can continue their collaborations.