Sunday, March 13, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iran says no timing yet for return to Vienna talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says all parties are determined to return to the talks in Vienna on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, but it is not clear when that happens.

Saeed Khatibzadeh says a pause was announced in the talks based on a request by the coordinator of the nuclear deal’s joint commission and the EU foreign policy chief, and a return to the negating table needs preparations and some delegations need to consult with their capitals.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that it will review all requests within the framework of the JCPOA and the Vienna talks. But, what determines how we proceed in Vienna, in addition to the JCPOA and [UNSC] resolution 2231, is the definite rights and interests of the Iranian nation,” Khatibzadeh said.

No one should forget that the United States is to blame for the current situation. The US has placed us in a position that we are yet to conclude the agreement not only by its withdrawal from the JCPOA, but also through its repeated violations of the deal and also through the maximum pressure campaign, and subsequently, with foot-dragging and refraining from providing answers to requests of Iran and our negotiating topics.

The spokesman also talked about Iran’s previous stance that the Vienna negotiations should not “stretch out”.

He said this does not mean “We are in a hurry”.

“A good agreement is what shows us the direction. Elements of a good agreement are also clear and have been talked about. If the US had answered us sooner, the negotiations would have ended long before this,” he said.

