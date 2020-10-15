Iran Says Its Joint Initiative with Russia, Turkey Can End Karabakh Dispute

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has informed Baku of a joint initiative by Tehran, Moscow, and Ankara to settle the decades-old dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Zarif informed his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov of the Islamic Republic’s preparedness to help bring about peace and a sustainable solution to the conflict within the framework of Iran-Turkey-Russia regional initiative, as a complement to the OSCE Minsk Group mechanism.

Zarif once again elaborated on Iran’s principled stances and stressed the territorial integrity of the Azerbaijan Republic.

The two top diplomats also stressed the significance and the role of regional initiatives to resolve the decades-old crisis.

Zarif was also briefed by the Azeri foreign minister on the latest on-the-ground developments of the Karabakh dispute.